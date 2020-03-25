Hyderabad's roads clearer, citizens calmer on day two of coronavirus lockdown

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After a turbulent Monday when several panicky citizens came on to the roads either to buy essentials or go to relatives' houses, some to their offices, it was a calmer Tuesday. There was greater compliance from citizens and a much more organised effort from the police.

Although in the morning, there was quite a bit of traffic at the Hitec City as many IT employees headed to office, overall there were fewer vehicles on roads as compared to Monday.

In Kukatpally, the huge number of vehicles on the road compelled police officials to use the PA system to educate citizens about the advantage of social distancing and the effects of Coronavirus. Meanwhile, police seized several vehicles under the city limits if they found anyone outside defying the lockdown. Police checkposts and barricades which were set up at different intervals across the city, worked better on Tuesday. Vehicles were allowed to go after police officials checked documents.

The Telangana Police issued guidelines to its personnel, especially those on the field. If there was any confusion on Monday, it was completely cleared up on Tuesday. On Tuesday, instructions were issued to all personnel to study copies of the recent order, Disaster Management Act and the Epidemic Act.

Meanwhile, erstwhile Warangal district police resorted to mild caning at some places when people were stepping out without any real work. Police allowed public to purchase groceries and vegetables during the fixed hours. In villages and agency areas, people were more disciplined and barely stepped out, said Warangal Police Commissioner V Ravinder.