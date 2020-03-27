A pack of cigarettes for Rs 300? Hyderabad shops charge a bomb during COVID-19 lockdown

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: There might not be a shortage of essential commodities as of now and their prices are being monitored by the officials. However, as liquor and cigarettes do not come under essential commodities, the traders are charging exorbitant prices for the same.

A quarter bottle of liquor costs anywhere between Rs 400 to Rs 500 and a pack of cigarettes around Rs 250 to Rs 300.

Given the lockdown now, they are being sold in the black market for double or triple the actual price as the supply chain of nonessential commodities has been severed.

“I roamed around the city to buy liquor. Finally, I bought a quarter bottle of Royal Challenge (RC) near Balkampet. It cost me Rs 400 as against its actual price of Rs 120,” a city resident said.

He alleged that some liquor shop owners had stocked the liquor at their homes and were selling them at high prices now.

Similarly, a pack of king size Gold Flake cigarettes used to cost Rs 170 earlier, which is now being sold at anywhere between Rs 250 to Rs 300. Also, a packet of three pan masala used to cost Rs 10, which is now being sold at Rs 30, said another resident.