Annapurna canteens now feed hostellers stuck in Hyderabad during COVID-19 lockdown

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: All the Annapurna meal centres in the twin cities are now providing free meals to the poor and needy. As hotels, restaurants and small eateries have been closed due to the lockdown, the State government has issued instructions to the GHMC to keep open all the Annapurna meal kiosks in coordination with the Hare Krishna Movement.

A large number of hostellers and others who are stuck in the city are finding it difficult to get food. Hence, it is crucial to keep Annapurna meal kiosks open at this juncture, Minister for Animal Husbandry, T Srinivas Yadav said. He visited some canteens to oversee the arrangements and to ensure social distancing between those waiting to be served.