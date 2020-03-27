STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hyderabad traffic jams have moved online now

Heavy traffic at Begumpet in Hyderabad on Monday

Heavy traffic at Begumpet in Hyderabad. | Vinay Madapu

By Mayank Tiwari
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: There has been a surge in internet traffic in Hyderabad during the lockdown days, partly due to more people working from home and mainly because people are staying indoors and looking at ways to keep themselves engaged online.

For this reason, many people in the city are experiencing slower speeds because there is heavy traffic online.  Over The Top (OTT) streaming services like Netflix, Amazon Prime and YouTube have reduced the quality of video which saves 20 per cent of net consumption.

However, consumption of data has grown by 30 per cent across the country, particularly in metropolitan cities like Hyderabad Cellular Operators’ Association of India (COAI), director general, Rajan Mathews told TNIE. “With educational institutes being shut, corporate and governments encouraging employees to work from home, citizens of Hyderabad are looking at ways to keep themselves entertained, which is forcing Internet Service Providers (ISPs) to increase their bandwidth,” said IT Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan.

“We have seen that the consumption of internet since lockdown has almost doubled. And the usage has consistently increased since the last 10 days. Whereas, in the last two days use of the internet sky-rocketed,” he added.

Mathews requested people to use the internet wisely so that people who need Internet speed can access it.
“However, we also encourage people to make online transactions to maintain social distance,” he said. 

