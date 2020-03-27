No shortage of vegetables in Hyderabad: Agriculture Secretary

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Price Monitoring Committee on essential commodities under the chairmanship of Agriculture Secretary B Janardhan Reddy which met here on Thursday said that is no shortage of vegetables in the city. The normal requirement range of vegetables is between 22,000 to 24,000 quintals.

As against these figures, around 21,954 quintals of vegetables arrived to city markets on Thursday.

“Hence, there is no shortage of vegetables,” the officials said. The Marketing Department will organise as many mobile rythu bazars as possible to reduce the density in regular rythu bazars.

“As of today, 61 mobile rythu bazars are pressed into service urgently in 101 locations and this will be progressively increased,” the officials said.

Swiggy, others to join hands

Postal Department vehicles will be used to transport vegetables to faraway areas. Online service providers will be encouraged to join hands in delivery of essential commodities.