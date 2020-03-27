STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

No shortage of vegetables in Hyderabad: Agriculture Secretary

The Marketing Department will organise as many mobile rythu bazars as possible to reduce the density in regular rythu bazars.

Published: 27th March 2020 10:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th March 2020 10:45 AM   |  A+A-

People rush to Monda Market in Secunderabad to stock up on vegetables on Saturday

People rush to Monda Market in Secunderabad to stock up on vegetables on Saturday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Price Monitoring Committee on essential commodities under the chairmanship of Agriculture Secretary B Janardhan Reddy which met here on Thursday said that is no shortage of vegetables in the city. The normal requirement range of vegetables is between 22,000 to 24,000 quintals.

As against these figures, around 21,954 quintals of vegetables arrived to city markets on Thursday.

“Hence, there is no shortage of vegetables,” the officials said. The Marketing Department will organise as many mobile rythu bazars as possible to reduce the density in regular rythu bazars.

“As of today, 61 mobile rythu bazars are pressed into service urgently in 101 locations and this will be progressively increased,” the officials said.

Swiggy, others to join hands

Postal Department vehicles will be used to transport  vegetables to faraway areas. Online service providers will be encouraged to join hands in delivery of essential commodities.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Hyderabad vegetables Hyderabad vegetables shortage COVID 19 Hyderabad coronavirus lockdown Coronavirus
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
Youngest coronavirus case in India: Infant of seven months from Kashmir
Social distancing being maintained at a Rythu Bazaar in Vijayawada on Thursday | Prasant Madugula
200 migrant workers and two lorries: A coronavirus lockdown story
Gallery
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday announced fresh restrictions during the lockdown period to avoid people's unnecessary movement as the state is entering the second stage of coronavirus spread. The fresh restrictions will come int
COVID-19: Tamil Nadu government to impose fresh lockdown restrictions from Sunday. What does it mean for you?
As the whole nation is under a 21-day lockdown to stop the spread of coronavirus, Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan recently posted a video on his official Facebook page where he is seen having a tough time at home doing domestic chores. The clip titled 'Reali
Five reasons why Shikhar Dhawan's coronavirus lockdown video is not funny
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp