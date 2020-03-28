STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
E-retailers witness a surge in demand, delay with delivery 

Due to the 6pm cap on delivery services, these e-retailers are finding it difficult to deliver the goods on time.

By Ridhima Gupta
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: E-retailers are struggling with delivery restrictions to meet the surge in demand following the State and Central governments’ strict advisory on avoiding public places.

Speaking to Express, Rohit Sharma, head of supply chain, Grofers, said there has been an 80% increase in the demand in just the last week. BigBasket is also witnessing a hike in their orders. It’s a  similar situation for small online grocery services such as Okro.

“However, due to the restrictions on delivering items till 6 pm, we are not able to take up all the orders,” said Narumolla Raju, manager, Okro.

Sharma said that Grofers has ramped up their supply chain capabilities to meet the demand. “We are working closely with manufacturers to secure sufficient stock and delivering it to our customers at the earliest. However, there will be longer delivery times,” he said.

BigBasket’s app shows that it has already started running out of basic necessities such as wheat, dals and milk. Hari Menon, founder of BigBasket, accepted that there has been a deficit in daily essentials but they will be in stock soon.

