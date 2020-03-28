STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hyderabad police come to the rescue of pregnant techie stuck in Bengaluru

Responding to his plea, the Hyderabad police got in touch with the Bengaluru police to arrange for the techie couple to travel to the city.

Pregnant women

For representational purposes (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad police have sought the help of Bengaluru police to shift a seven-month-old pregnant woman to the city. Both the woman and her husband are software employees who belong to Hyderabad and are currently working in Bengaluru.

The husband, Srinath, had tweeted seeking help from the Hyderabad police saying his wife was due for some scans between March 28 and April 10 in Hyderabad.

The female software engineer was to have her delivery in Hyderabad, added Srinath. “However, we are stuck in Bengaluru because of the Coronavirus lockdown and the police are not allowing any vehicles to pass through the Karnataka-Telangana border. There is no way for us to travel,” he tweeted.      

Responding to his plea, the Hyderabad police got in touch with the Bengaluru police to arrange for the techie couple to travel to the city. They will be permitted to travel after the issuance of an NOC (No objection certificate). 

