Telangana BJP MLA promises to feed 1000 daily

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Goshamahal MLA T Raja Singh announced on Saturday to feed at least 1,000 people every day in view of Coronavirus pandemic.

Conducting a review meeting with his followers here on Saturday, he asked the needy people of his constituency to contact him directly over phone from Sunday to avail the facility.

He promised that the food will be delivered at their doorstep. He said he has also made arrangements to assist the poor and to transport them to hospitals if necessary.