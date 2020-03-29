Collectors furious over ‘Red Zones’

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As panic reigned in the IT hub following circulation of fake news that Gachibowli has been “declared a Red Zone”, the Hyderabad and Ranga Reddy District Collectors on Saturday clarified that there are no such “Red Zones” in the city. Authorities have threatened those who were spreading this fake news with legal action. In a statement, Amoy Kumar, Ranga Reddy Collector said, “The news about Red Zones is absolutely false. Action will be initiated against those spreading fake news on social media.”

Hyderabad Collector Sweta Mohanty said that fake news stating that Corona cases had been detected in Filmnagar was in circulation. Those who circulate such fake news on social media will be prosecuted, she asserted. Earlier in the day, fake news claiming that five areas in Ranga Reddy district had been declared Red Zones went viral on social media.

Movie producer, Shobu Yarlagadda, took to Twitter over the fake news asking about the same, to which Director, Digital Media, Telangana government, Konatham Dileep replied saying there is no such Red zone has been declared by the government. The movie producer also raised an important question, pointing out that the Twitter handle of Telangana health department has not posted any update for more than 21 hours and that there are lots of rumors floating around related to #COVID19.