Domestic consumers have to pay power bills

“As domestic consumers are using electricity now, they have to pay bills. No discom in the country has deferred the payment of power bills,” he said.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Dismissing rumours that Discoms would impose a moratorium on payment of power bills for three months, TSSPDCL chairman and MD G Raghuma Reddy told Express that the domestic consumers need to pay via online platforms. 

Leeway for industries
Industries and factories may not be able to pay power bills now due to business loss caused by the lockdown. According to sources, power connections will be restored after the payment of their bills, once the factories/industries are restarted.  

Paid holiday for workers
The lockdown period is a paid holiday for all the employees/workers working in factories that are currently shut in the State, according to orders issued on Saturday by Labour Department Secretary Ahmad Nadeem. 

Mobile recharge 
Those who do not have mobile recharging facility, can recharge the can recharge their Airtel at the nearest Apollo Pharmacy. 

