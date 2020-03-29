Let us go to Odisha, say kiln migrant workers in Hyderabad

MVK Sastry By

Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: Migrant labourers from Odisha, who are employed in brick manufacturing units in Nizamabad, have urged the district administration to help them reach their native places as none of the units are operating owing to the lockdown. On Saturday, the officials raided some of the brick kilns that were functioning despite the lockdown and seized vehicles that were being used for transporting the bricks.

The workers, who are stuck at the brick kilns, have not been given permission by the authorities to leave for their State, while the brick kiln owners are reluctant to send them off as they pay the workers beforehand for the work. Also, the Odisha government has been unwilling to let them enter the State as it fears they may carry the virus.

In a recent communication with the Telangana government, the Odisha officials said they were willing to provide funds to the TS government to establish shelters for migrant labourers. Nizamabad District Brick Units Owners’ Association president K Narayana said they faced losses due to rain and holidays and the lockdown would further worsen the situation for them.

“If the lockdown continues, we will face heavy losses. Also, if the migrant labourers are not sent back to their State, we have to bear the expenses of their stay here. And as we have stopped brick production, it’s difficult for us. I urge the State government to grant permission to these labourers to leave,” Narayana said.