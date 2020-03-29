STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Moved by plight of old man, Judge plunges into action

The Judge also took on the responsibility of helping other such migrant workers and to ensure they not reach their homes safely.

Published: 29th March 2020 07:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th March 2020 07:55 AM   |  A+A-

Medak District Judge K Sai Rama Devi serves food at the court premises at Sangareddy.

By P Krishna
Express News Service

SANGAREDDY: Moved by the plight of the migrant labourers, District Judge Sai Rama Devi turned a good samaritan to provide food to travelling workers and also to arrange transportation to help them reach their destinations. The judge was particularly affected by the news of a barefooted elderly man collapsing on the way to his village. Like thousands of migrant labourers, the old man too was forced to travel on foot as there was no transportation facilities after the government announcement the lockdown in view of the spread of Coronavirus.

On Saturday, at least 100 people were seen walking towards their native villages through Patancheru, Isnapur, Rudraram and Sangareddy and among them was the family of the old man who fell unconscious near Sangareddy. When informed by her staff about the incident, District Judge Sai Rama Devi responded immediately and provided food and water to the old man and his family, but also arranged footwear for him and transportation for the entire family to reach their native village.

FOLLOW LIVE UPDATES ON COVID-19 HERE

The Judge also took on the responsibility of helping other such migrant workers and to ensure they not reach their homes safely. She decided to make arrangements on the court premises to provide food for such workers and also to arrange transportation for them on a daily basis. She also brought the issue to the notice of District Legal Services Authority and High Court Judge RM Ramachander.

After getting a positive response from them, she appealed to the court staff, jail department, police and the district Collector to come forward and extended their support for the cause. According to Judge Rama Devi, the jail authorities have already responded to her request and sent food, which was distributed by herself and Sangareddy DSP P Sridhar Reddy among 100 travelling workers.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Migrant labourers Coronavirus COVID-19
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purpose only. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Coronavirus: Kerala and Telangana record their first deaths as positive cases in India cross 900
'There's nothing to fear': An Indian COVID-19 survivor's experience
Gallery
An exodus of migrant labourers has been taking place in the national capital of Delhi ever since PM Narendra Modi announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown to tackle coronavirus pandemic. (Photo | Anil Shakya, EPS)
'No work, no money': Thousands of stranded migrant workers walk back home as India under 21-day coronavirus lockdown
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday announced fresh restrictions during the lockdown period to avoid people's unnecessary movement as the state is entering the second stage of coronavirus spread. The fresh restrictions will come int
COVID-19: Tamil Nadu government to impose fresh lockdown restrictions from Sunday. What does it mean for you?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp