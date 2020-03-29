Moved by plight of old man, Judge plunges into action

P Krishna By

Express News Service

SANGAREDDY: Moved by the plight of the migrant labourers, District Judge Sai Rama Devi turned a good samaritan to provide food to travelling workers and also to arrange transportation to help them reach their destinations. The judge was particularly affected by the news of a barefooted elderly man collapsing on the way to his village. Like thousands of migrant labourers, the old man too was forced to travel on foot as there was no transportation facilities after the government announcement the lockdown in view of the spread of Coronavirus.

On Saturday, at least 100 people were seen walking towards their native villages through Patancheru, Isnapur, Rudraram and Sangareddy and among them was the family of the old man who fell unconscious near Sangareddy. When informed by her staff about the incident, District Judge Sai Rama Devi responded immediately and provided food and water to the old man and his family, but also arranged footwear for him and transportation for the entire family to reach their native village.

FOLLOW LIVE UPDATES ON COVID-19 HERE

The Judge also took on the responsibility of helping other such migrant workers and to ensure they not reach their homes safely. She decided to make arrangements on the court premises to provide food for such workers and also to arrange transportation for them on a daily basis. She also brought the issue to the notice of District Legal Services Authority and High Court Judge RM Ramachander.

After getting a positive response from them, she appealed to the court staff, jail department, police and the district Collector to come forward and extended their support for the cause. According to Judge Rama Devi, the jail authorities have already responded to her request and sent food, which was distributed by herself and Sangareddy DSP P Sridhar Reddy among 100 travelling workers.