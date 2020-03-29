STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
No job, no pay: Daily wagers wait for Rs 1,500 promised by CM KCR

State Civil Supplies Dept working to gather bank accounts of 87.59L beneficiaries; No jobs due to lockdown leave many struggling with rising prices of essentials

People crowd outside a general store at Bowenpally in Secunderabad on Saturday | sathya keerthi

By B kartheek
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: It has been five days since the State government announced to provide Rs 1,500 to white ration cardholders to purchase essential commodities, in addition to the 12 kg free rice. Daily wage workers, however, are waiting for the promised amount as the State Civil Supplies Department is still working to gather the bank account details of over 87.59 lakh cardholders. 

Daily wage labourers have become jobless since the Centre imposed a lockdown five days ago. In such a scenario, they are desperately waiting for the money that was promised by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. Several distressed white ration cardholders are making the rounds of the fair price shops, asking when the will money be deposited into their accounts. 

FOLLOW LIVE UPDATES ON COVID-19 HERE

They are also anxious over the spike in the prices of essential commodities. Essential commodities such as lentils and pulses are already going out of stock in the grocery stores. A further delay in depositing the promised amount will cost the poor. “We are a family of five, including three children, and survive on our daily wages at a construction site. With the lockdown, there is no work and no pay. It has become very difficult to even buy vegetables and other groceries,” said Dhanalaxmi, who was near a fair price shop in Kukatpally.

The bank account details of most of the beneficiaries can be retrieved through their Aadhaar details, provided, they have already linked their bank accounts with their Aadhaar. The Civil Supplies Department’s IT wing is working in tandem with bank officials to accomplish the task.

However, those who have not linked their bank account with Aadhaar or do not have an operational bank account will face delay in getting the promised money, said an official. “If the amount is not credited to all beneficiaries at once, we will ensure that the remaining get the amount as soon as possible,” added the official.

