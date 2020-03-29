Private security staff roped in to enforce lockdown in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Police Department has hired private security for patrolling to ensure effective enforcement of lockdown in the city. The private security members have been tasked with dispersing mobs at select areas in a bid to contain the spread of dreaded Coronavirus.

Clad in jackets with radium stickers and armed with sticks, they were seen patrolling the streets on motorbikes on Saturday.

The deployment of police personnel for patrolling at several places has not deterred some people from venturing out and gathering near junctions or bylanes. By roping in private security, the police expect that such gatherings may not occur till the lockdown is in force. The members of the private security would be paid daily wage.