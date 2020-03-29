South Central Railway issues concessions for freight trains

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The South Central Railway (SCR) has decided not to levy any charges for demurrage or wharfage for Goods and Parcel freight traffic up to April 14 in the wake of Covid-19 being classified as a case of natural calamity by the Finance Ministry. No charges will be levied for stacking, detention and ground usage charge in case of container traffic too.

SCR has been running freight train services to transport essential commodities since last weekend. This was after the stoppage of passenger trains on account of the countrywide lockdown. In the last six days, from March 22 to 27, the SCR zone has registered freight loading of 10.17 million tonne, averaging at around 1.70 MTs each day.

The commodities primarily range from coal (for thermal power plants), fertilisers to meet the needs of the agricultural sector, food grains and milk to Delhi from Renigunta.