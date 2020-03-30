STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Coronavirus outbreak: Hyderabad's Kompally residents put up fences to fend off outsiders

Residents of Jayabheri Colony in Kompally municipality have put up fences made of thorny bushes and sticks to deter outsiders.

Published: 30th March 2020 10:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2020 10:59 AM   |  A+A-

They firmly believe that this is the best form of social distancing to fight the Covid pandemic.

They firmly believe that this is the best form of social distancing to fight the Covid pandemic.

By S Anil Kumar
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Some Hyderabadis have taken a leaf out of the book of villagers across the State putting up blockades to prevent the entry of outsiders.

Residents of Jayabheri Colony in Kompally municipality have put up fences made of thorny bushes and sticks to deter outsiders.

They firmly believe that this is the best form of social distancing to fight the Covid pandemic.  

“We are initiating steps like blocking the roads strictly to protect our colony from Coronavirus. People here are also welcoming the steps and following the instructions strictly,” said B Kanta Rao of Jayabheri Colony. He adds that residents who hold jobs in essential sectors are allowed to go out and come back.

“Also, we are allowing milk vans and vegetable vendors to pass through after taking precautions,” he says. In fact, welfare associations of many gated villas and apartments have passed resolutions to disallow visits from relatives.

“We have already ordered securitymen not to allow any outsider. We have also requested our community members not to entertain their near and dear ones for the sake of community health,” said M Jaipal Reddy, treasurer of Bobbili Luxury Apartments in Kompally. “Apart from telling residents to stay at home, we are operating lifts only for some hours in a day,” he says. 

