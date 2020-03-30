COVID-19: Passports of 991 returnees under home quarantine seized by Rachakonda police

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Rachakonda police have till date seized the passports of 991 foreign-returnees, who are under home quarantine.

Out of the 2,094 foreign returnees (Since March 1), police have identified whereabouts of 1,834 persons.

Of these, three are positive cases and 1,771 are under home quarantine.

So far, 991 passports have been seized and handed over to authorities. Twenty one cases of violation and 38 petty cases have been booked by the commissionerate.

In these 59 cases, 70 persons were found violating quarantine norms.

Also 18 two-wheelers and two four-wheelers were seized as a part of enforcing the regulations.