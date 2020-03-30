STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

COVID-19: Passports of 991 returnees under home quarantine seized by Rachakonda police

The Rachakonda police have till date seized the passports of 991 foreign-returnees, who are under home quarantine.

Published: 30th March 2020 10:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2020 10:52 AM   |  A+A-

Quarantine Stamp

The left hand of all persons shunted to 100 per cent home quarantine have been stamped to identify them easily if they mingle with the general public.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Rachakonda police have till date seized the passports of 991 foreign-returnees, who are under home quarantine.

Out of the 2,094 foreign returnees (Since March 1), police have identified whereabouts of 1,834 persons.

Across the Rachakonda Commissionerate, out of a total of 2,094 people, the addresses of 1,834 were verified by Saturday.

Of these, three are positive cases and 1,771 are under home quarantine.

So far, 991 passports have been seized and handed over to authorities. Twenty one cases of violation and 38 petty cases have been booked by the commissionerate.

In these 59 cases, 70 persons were found violating quarantine norms.

Also 18 two-wheelers and two four-wheelers were seized as a part of enforcing the regulations.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
coronavirus covid 19 Hyderabad home quarantine Rachakonda
India Matters
1500 buses deployed to take stranded UP migrants home
Curing COVID-19 on wheels: Old trains in Chennai turned into isolation wards
Lockdown Woes: Visually impaired walk for five kilometers for food
No need to panic, can easily conquer COVID-19: Dr D Nageshwar Reddy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus Lockdown: 1500 buses deployed to take stranded UP migrants home
Lockdown Woes: Visually impaired walk for five kilometers for food
Gallery
An exodus of migrant labourers has been taking place in the national capital of Delhi ever since PM Narendra Modi announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown to tackle coronavirus pandemic. (Photo | Anil Shakya, EPS)
'No work, no money': Thousands of stranded migrant workers walk back home as India under 21-day coronavirus lockdown
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday announced fresh restrictions during the lockdown period to avoid people's unnecessary movement as the state is entering the second stage of coronavirus spread. The fresh restrictions will come int
COVID-19: Tamil Nadu government to impose fresh lockdown restrictions from Sunday. What does it mean for you?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp