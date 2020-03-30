Lockdown after-effects: Two homeless in Hyderabad men die, starvation suspected reason

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Two homeless men died of alleged starvation and alcohol withdrawal symptoms at Raidurgam of Cyberabad Commissionerate limits on Sunday.

Police identified one of the victims as a beggar and another as a man who made a living by practising astrology near a temple.

According to police, Manikonda residents noticed a man aged around 55, lying in an unconscious condition on Friday night.

He was shifted to Osmania hospital, where he died undergoing treatment on Sunday. Local residents revealed that the victim used to beg for a living and was addicted to alcohol.

The second victim, aged around 40, lived on the footpath near a temple in Raidurgam area and made a living by soothsaying.

During nights, he would drink at a nearby toddy compound. Since the lockdown was imposed, he had no customers, due to which he lost his living. Besides, he also could not get toddy.

This must have led to his death, suspect police. Raidurgam police are investigating the deaths.