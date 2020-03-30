STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Staying sane during the dark times

Many are losing sleep while others feel shut-in as quarantine measures are being imposed to safeguard ourselves from contracting the virus.

Published: 30th March 2020 11:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th April 2020 09:42 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD : Many are losing sleep while others feel shut-in as quarantine measures are being imposed to safeguard ourselves from contracting the virus. Taking care of one’s mental health is equally essential as physical health, hence in the time of crisis, we need to resort to measures to make sure we all come out of this situation, healthy, fit and calm in body and mind. GOQii is a smarttech- enabled preventive healthcare offers videos and live shows around mental and emotional health.

Through GOQii Play, an interactive video coaching platform, users can access content related to home workouts, yoga, nutrition and have access to medical shows by experts and doctors. The programming is tweaked to help people deal with stress, anxiety while taking care of their physical health as well thus ensuring a wholesome approach of physical and mental well-being. All the shows are conducted by certified coaches and doctors in respective fields, that one can check out and follow from confines of their home, says Vishal Gondal, Founder & CEO of GOQii. One needs to download the app through GOQii Health Store you can get a wide array of health products.

