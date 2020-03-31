COVID-19: Doctors asked to follow government guidelines

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: While instructing the doctors and regional as well as private medical practitioners to follow government guidelines while treating the patients, Rangareddy District Collector Amoy Kumar asked them to be available with their services as and when required as the country battles to defeat the deadly Coronavirus.

Meanwhile, in a bid to ensure social distancing and to contain the spread of Coronavirus, the Kothapet Rythu Bazaar has been temporarily shifted to Victoria Memorial Home’s playground on Monday.

Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy, Additional Collector Harish Kumar and other officials inspected the arrangements at the newly-shifted market.