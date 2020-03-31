STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
HMDA releases Rs 181 crore for development works

The corporations/municipalities will get between Ra 2 lakh to Rs 2 crore depending on the areas’ population. Sanitation is going to be top priority in development works.

Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) has released Rs 181.50 crore for development works in 36 Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) under its jurisdiction.

The is part of the Layout Regularisation Scheme (LRS) fee collected by HMDA while approving LRS applications submitted by the people for regularising unauthorised plots.

The amount released, through the Telangana Municipal Administration department, will be used for construction of public toilets, development of integrated markets, Vaikunta Dhamam (crematoriums), open spaces including parks, bitumen roads and extensions of streetlights to cover uncovered areas and dark spots in the ULBs.

Of the 36 ULBs, 14 are in Rangareddy district, Medchal and Malkajgiri District include 12 ULBs, Sangareddy district has five, three ULBs in Yadadri district, while Medal district includes two municipalities. The ULBs should submit the particulars of the works taken up with the allotted amounts.

