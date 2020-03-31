Hyderabad police get Rs 144 crore for making arrangements to deal with spread of coronavirus

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State government sanctioned an amount of Rs 1.44 crore to Hyderabad Police Commissioner to meet the expenditure for making bandobast arrangements in view of the lockdown declaration to prevent the spread of Coronavirus.

Orders to this effect were issued by the Revenue (DM) secretary M Jagadeeshwar. Similarly, Rs 61.66 lakh and Rs 67 lakh was sanctioned for to Rachakonda and Cyberabad Police Commissionerates, respectively.

Jadadeeshwar also released Rs 50.81 crore to the Director General of Police (DGP) for bandobast arrangements in the rest of the State.