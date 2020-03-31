STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hyderabad police get Rs 144 crore for making arrangements to deal with spread of coronavirus

Jadadeeshwar also released Rs 50.81 crore to the Director General of Police (DGP) for bandobast arrangements in the rest of the State.

Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar inspecting police patrol vehicles at Nizam College ground

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State government sanctioned an amount of Rs 1.44 crore to Hyderabad Police Commissioner to meet the expenditure for making bandobast arrangements in view of the lockdown declaration to prevent the spread of Coronavirus.

Orders to this effect were issued by the Revenue (DM) secretary M Jagadeeshwar. Similarly, Rs 61.66 lakh and Rs 67 lakh was sanctioned for to Rachakonda and Cyberabad Police Commissionerates, respectively.

Jadadeeshwar also released Rs 50.81 crore to the Director General of Police (DGP) for bandobast arrangements in the rest of the State.

