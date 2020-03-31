Prisons dept offers door delivery of hygiene kits

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana State Prisons department has come up with a noble initiative of door delivering health and hygiene kits which contain hand sanitisers, hand wash, face masks, phenyl and soaps, if they get 15 or more orders from one location. This comes at a time when sanitisersare scarce in the market.

The prisons department is already supplying face masks and sanitisers in bulk to several government departments. The products were made by prisoners.

Director General of Prisons Rajiv Trivedi said, “Our health and sanitising products and masks are in great demand. We are producing and supplying non-stop.”The jail authorities offered sanitising products in two categories.