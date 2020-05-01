STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Govt move dents GHMC property tax collection

TS govt chose not to extend EBS to owners, whose annual tax demand is over Rs 30,000

Published: 01st May 2020 12:52 AM

GHMC, Hyderabad

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation office building (File Photo| EPS)

By S Bachan Jeet Singh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The GHMC’s property tax collection under the Early Bird Scheme (EBS) has taken a severe beating this month. The collection saw a 75 per cent dip in comparison to the corresponding month of the previous year. This year, the State government chose not to extend the EBS to property owners, whose annual property tax demand is over `30,000. This may be one of the reasons why there’s a decline in property tax revenues.

Had the State permitted the civic body to collect an annual property tax, whose demand is over `30,000, they would have collected `400 crore or more during the lockdown. Now that the EBS has been extended up to May 31, the State government can still issue a fresh order removing the cap, GHMC officials told Express. During the financial year of 2019-20, the GHMC had collected `535 crore from about 4.92 lakh property tax assessments under the EBS by giving five per cent rebate to tax payers, whereas in 2020-21, the civic body collected a mere `128 crore from 2.05 lakh property tax assessments as on Thursday. 

Sources say that many commercial property owners are ready to pay the tax for 2020-21 under the scheme, but they’re not being permitted to. As per Section 264 (3) of the GHMC Act, 1955, the EBS provides five per cent rebate to tax payers for all residential, commercial and mixed properties in the State. Instead of implementing the Act, the State has denied the opportunity to the commercial property owners who are willing to pay the tax to avail the rebate. The move has adversely impacted tax collections at a time when the State government and the GHMC are faced with a very serious financial crisis caused by ongoing Coronavirus pandemic.

