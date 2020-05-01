IKEA Rotary Junction is getting a makeover

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) has taken up a major landscape beautification project at the IKEA Rotary Junction. Two 800-year-old olive trees, metal sculptures of bears and a big cat, and stone carvings are being installed at the junction.

MAUD Principal Secretary Arvind Kumar, who inspected the junction on Thursday, said that the HMDA would complete the work on a war footing, by making full use of the lockdown. He added that the sparse movement of vehicles in the usually-crowded IKEA junction has enabled the civic body to take up work at a brisk pace. He instructed officials to complete it in a week.

The junction is being developed jointly by the engineering and urban forestry wings of the HMDA. Commuters will be in for a pleasant surprise once the lockdown ends, Arvind Kumar added.