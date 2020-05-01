Live concert for Covid-19

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD : Facebook has collaborated with some of the biggest names in Indian entertainment to put together a home-to-home fundraiser concert, For India. The proceeds from the fundraiser concert will go to the India COVID Response Fund managed by GiveIndia, to support on-ground relief efforts associated with over 100 NGOs, working on-ground to support the required interventions with the prevention, healthcare infrastructure, livelihood support and essentials for people in need.

The four-hour-long concert will be live globally on Facebook (www.facebook.com/Facebookindiapp) on Sunday, May 3 at 7:30 pm IST and will feature performances and personal messages from 85+ Indian and global stars including AR Rahman, Javed Akhtar, Shahrukh Khan, Karan Johar, Gulzar, Ustad Amjad Ali Khan among several others stars for the Tinsel Town.