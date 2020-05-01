Online meditation to uplift your dull spirits

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD : Millions of devotees from more than 70 countries came together for collective online Subtle System Sahaja Yoga meditation from today to May 5th celebrations to commemorate the 50th anniversary of Sahaja Yoga, a unique discovery by Mataji Nirmala Devi.In its golden jubilee year, Mataji Nirmala Devi Sahaja Yoga Trust (National Trust) has been conducting the world’s largest online meditation sessions twice daily. In April, as many as 3.6 million people joined online meditation sessions, according to data received from YouTube channel ‘Pratisthan Pune’. It also confirmed 14 lakh watch-hours of meditation through more than 36 lakh views.

Sahaja Yoga is a movement, a practice, and a lifestyle. This is well described in ancient texts, prophesised and mentioned by incarnations although it is a lesser-known form of meditation because of its non-glamorous and non-commercial nature.

Practitioners are known to experience deeper and holistic transformations from this form of Yoga meditation. The knowledge and practice of Sahaja Yoga, meaning the spontaneous experience of unification of the inner kundalini power inside the person with the all-pervading power all over the cosmos, is what was gifted to mankind Nirmala.