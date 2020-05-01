Policemen disobey no-lathi rule, thrash Hyderabad milk shop owner

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hours after Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar directed police personnel not to beat up civilians, the Lalaguda police did exactly the opposite by thrashing a milk shop owner and his staff.

A video of the personnel assaulting them went viral on social media after MBT leader Amjed Ullah Khan brought the issue to the notice of the police. Khan lodged a complaint with the police by posting CCTV footage of the incident.

The footage showed the police entering the shop and beating up its owner and staff with lathis. The police also warned the owner against allowing customers into the shop. Higher-ups, after watching the video, told the Lalaguda police to look into the issue. In his complaint, the MBT leader stated that the police violated Anjani Kumar’s directives issued on Wednesday.