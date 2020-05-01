STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Sharing most of the parenting duties nowadays!

Our team and clients are distributed across three continents — South East Asia, North America, and South America.

Published: 01st May 2020 11:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2020 09:26 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD : Our team and clients are distributed across three continents — South East Asia, North America, and South America. As a result, odd office hours, commute, meetings, offshore travels, never allowed me to spend much time with the family, especially my daughter. But against the sad backdrop of the Coronavirus, I am re-discovering the pleasure of spending time with my wife Eileen and two-year-old daughter Chaya in my house in Gachibowli.

I now enjoy waking my daughter up early in the morning. I read books to her, and love sitting down to eat breakfast as a family. Sometimes, I go sit next to my daughter when she drinks milk in the morning. We do not say anything to each other, but it is just the presence that makes it all worthwhile I am not a good cook myself, so I have not really tried my hands in that particular art. I help my wife with the prep work instead. But in terms of dishes, we have gone to the basics. With the limited domestic help available, we are not focusing much on experimenting with new dishes. By that I mean basics. Mostly rice, daal and eggs, food that takes not more than 40 minutes of time to cook. Instead, we are devoting much time to keeping the house functioning and spending time with each other.

On the professional front, I have realised that this work from home is quite different from the usual work from home we often opt during various emergencies.It is hard to follow a traditional eight-hour workday at a stretch now. Whether waking up early or sitting up late, work hours are quite fragmented nowadays. With all the bad news about the economy and the world at large, it has become really crucial to keep our team away from anxieties.

It is my job at this time of crisis to keep them connected and as anxiety free as possible. We volunteer to help designers outside of UXReactor by managing an online reading group on LinkedIn under the hashtag #uxreactorcampusoutreach. It helps designers discover and learn new design concepts. As a team we do weekly virtual meetings and do online challenges to keep us connected and healthy during this challenging time.Prasad Kantamneni, co-founder UXReactor, a user experience design firm

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
For representational purposes
This is why you have to keep your nose covered
A person sitting at Burma Bazaar near Parry's corner, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
The homeless are feeling the pinch of lockdown
Representational image (Express Illustration| Prabha Shankar)
‘Systemic exclusion to blame for migrants’ plight’
Healthcare officials bid farewell to the oldest patient in the country to recover from COVID-19 at the Karur GMCH (Photo | Express)
95-yr-old TN woman India's oldest to recover

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a meeting to review power sectors, in New Delhi. (Photo| ANI)
Covid-19: Nationwide lockdown extended for two more weeks from May 4
Rishi Kapoor joined Twitter in January, 2010, and became an instant cyber sensation. Over the past decade he had been, by turns, regaling, informing, and triggering off debates routinely with his blunt statements on social media.
Bidding farewell to a Kapoor son: Remembering Rishi's moves, grooves and stardom
Gallery
Widely regarded as the country's greatest ever filmmaker, Satyajit Ray's creative journey of almost four decades was littered with masterpieces. On his 99th birth anniversary, here are some rare images that show the life and times of the legendary director. (Photo | EPS)
Satyajit Ray at 99: Doffing our hat to a master filmmaker
Real Madrid, AC Milan, LA Galaxy and of course- Manchester United... The former English captain established wherever he went to play the game. The stylish man, best known for his bendy free kicks and pristine crosses, is a darling of not just the fans but his contemporaries too. Here are 10 interesting quotes about the midfielder that you will like to read on his birthday.
David Beckham turns 44: 10 quotes that explain what football genius the Manchester United great was! Cristiano Ronaldo, Sir Alex Ferguson, Zinedine Zidane and others...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp