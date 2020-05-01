STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Twitterati join hands for bovine rescue

Team Sai, comprising seven friends from the city, follow up plea on a social media site to help garner six tonne of grass for a gaushala

By Tamanna S Mehdi
Express News Service

HYDERABAD : The current situation is not only affecting us humans, but is particularly hard on the animals. As every activity to fight the Covid-19 is only revolving around human beings, the animal shelters are facing acute fodder shortage. Stock of fodder is drying up at several gaushalas in the city leading to appeals for donations to feed the cattle. The reasons for shortage are restrictions on transportation of both workers who would come to work, as well as restricted transport movement.

Recently, a Twitterati posted: “Plz help. 2nd biggest cow shelter in India, Satyam Shivam Sundaram at Gaganpahad, near Shamshabad in #Hyderabad, has over 5,500 rescued cows. It has been operating through donations only. But none visiting this centre due to #lockdown. Need fodder urgently.”

Responding to this Twitterati’s plea, PM Sai Prasad (who has been running a help group by the name TeamSaiPandemicTaskForce since April 3), and his two friends donated `3,90,000 to the cow shelter, ‘Satyam Shivam Sundaram’ on Thursday. The shelter was in acute need of funds to feed the cows. Speaking to Express, Sai Prasad said the money was given to the cow shelter to be used to buy six tonne of grass and five tonne of bhoosa for the rescued cattle. Sai said, “We try to help out where ever we can, even animals need as much help as we, humans.”

TeamSai, as they are called, are a group of seven friends actively addressing the needs of migrant labourers stuck in the city, and for the needy by providing them with food and essential supplies. “We have divided into three batches. Each batch works on rotation basis, twice in a week, such that entire week is covered and team volunteers are not exposed on a day-to-day basis,” explains Sai. They have till date provided 5,500 cooked meal packets and 250 boxes of essentials to people residing in Cantonment Ward 8, Alwal, Quthbullapur, Cantonment, Begumpet, Pot Market, CMR Basti, Serilingampally, Madhapur, Deveryamjal, Hakimpet, Thumkunta, Gundlapochampally, Kolthur and Malakpet.

What is surprising about their team is that they do not accept any donations. Sai, 30, a political activist from Alwal and co-founder and director of many startups, informs that each meal costs `32, and a survival kit costs `500. He says the money is from his own savings and that of his friends.So, how do people in need connect with them? Sai says, “People reach out to us through our social media handles, as well as through a dedicated helpline number .” 

He adds, “We are also running a 24x7 helpline for counselling.” The team is also daily disinfecting different areas in the city in collaboration with CRPF.  Ask him until when he and his team plan to continue this service and he “honestly” says, “we have no idea. Currently, we are prepared till May 7.”

Comments

