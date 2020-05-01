Virtual fitness sessions to stay in shape

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD : Being confined to our houses 24/7 not only takes a physical, but also a mental toll on people. To keep people engaged and stress free, BIGO Live,a product of BIGO Technology, a Singapore-based company and a live streaming platform is bringing virtual fitness sessions under their initiative, ‘Get Fit With Bigo’ with professional instructors free-of-cost.

This initiative aims to promote a healthy and fit lifestyle by providing live fitness sessions enabling a transition of gyms into virtual fitness classes.

Users can choose the fitness class of their choice from diverse options that include Zumba, yoga, acroyoga, female fitness, right way to do cardio and desi fitness, which can be done at home without any fancy gym equipment. The introduction of fitness will encourage people to lead a healthy lifestyle. It will also help disrupt the monotony of the quarantine life and bring a sense of commitment and achievement in their lives.