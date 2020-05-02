Daily-wage worker hit by crane, dies

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a worksite mishap that incidentally occurred on the International Workers’ Day, a daily-wage labourer lost her life at Kothur in Rangareddy district on Friday.

The victim Gopu Yadamma, 60, worked for a company called Green Plastics that manufactures vegetable crates and egg trays. She was hit by a crane while she was at work.

The crane operator was reversing the vehicle when he accidentally rammed her. Reportedly, the crane operator had earphones on when he was operating the vehicle and didn’t notice the others alerting him about the worker behind.