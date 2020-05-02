STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Dip in domestic violence cases since lockdown

SOS calls to police show that complaints have decreased by more than 50 per cent

Published: 02nd May 2020 10:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2020 10:40 AM   |  A+A-

Domestic violence

For representational purposes

By Pinto Deepak
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The lockdown seems to be having some positive effects on society. Domestic violence cases across Telangana during this period have come down drastically. An analysis of SOS calls of domestic violence to police control number 100 shows that the complaints have decreased by more than 50 per cent than the normal period. While an average of over 400 calls related to domestic violence are reported during normal times, the number has come down to around 150 calls per day during the lockdown.

IG, Women Safety, Swati Lakra says, most such calls are related to physical abuse by husbands. Prior to the lockdown period, most of the calls related to domestic violence were from women beaten up by their alcoholic husbands. Now that there is a strict ban on alcohol, these incidents have been minimised. “Further, we have also roped in professional counsellors to address these distress calls from women. When a woman calls Dial 100, the person at the call centre after jotting down details will inquire if the caller requires expert guidance. Then the call is immediately transferred to a counsellor.

At present, there are 25 persons working round the clock, catering to women in Hyderabad. Soon the facility will be extended to the whole of Telangana with more counsellors to address women’s issues,” she said. Lakra adds that though the entire police force is on Covid duties, they have been instructed to give top priority to women-related issues. Any distress calls to 100 will be attended to promptly.  Experts also opine that prior to the lockdown, domestic violence cases were high as men with extreme work stress and other external pressures vented on their spouses.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
domestic violence
Coronavirus
For representational purposes
This is why you have to keep your nose covered
A person sitting at Burma Bazaar near Parry's corner, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
The homeless are feeling the pinch of lockdown
Representational image (Express Illustration| Prabha Shankar)
‘Systemic exclusion to blame for migrants’ plight’
Healthcare officials bid farewell to the oldest patient in the country to recover from COVID-19 at the Karur GMCH (Photo | Express)
95-yr-old TN woman India's oldest to recover

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a meeting to review power sectors, in New Delhi. (Photo| ANI)
Covid-19: Nationwide lockdown extended for two more weeks from May 4
Rishi Kapoor joined Twitter in January, 2010, and became an instant cyber sensation. Over the past decade he had been, by turns, regaling, informing, and triggering off debates routinely with his blunt statements on social media.
Bidding farewell to a Kapoor son: Remembering Rishi's moves, grooves and stardom
Gallery
Widely regarded as the country's greatest ever filmmaker, Satyajit Ray's creative journey of almost four decades was littered with masterpieces. On his 99th birth anniversary, here are some rare images that show the life and times of the legendary director. (Photo | EPS)
Satyajit Ray at 99: Doffing our hat to a master filmmaker
Real Madrid, AC Milan, LA Galaxy and of course- Manchester United... The former English captain established wherever he went to play the game. The stylish man, best known for his bendy free kicks and pristine crosses, is a darling of not just the fans but his contemporaries too. Here are 10 interesting quotes about the midfielder that you will like to read on his birthday.
David Beckham turns 44: 10 quotes that explain what football genius the Manchester United great was! Cristiano Ronaldo, Sir Alex Ferguson, Zinedine Zidane and others...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp