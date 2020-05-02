Dip in domestic violence cases since lockdown

Pinto Deepak By

HYDERABAD: The lockdown seems to be having some positive effects on society. Domestic violence cases across Telangana during this period have come down drastically. An analysis of SOS calls of domestic violence to police control number 100 shows that the complaints have decreased by more than 50 per cent than the normal period. While an average of over 400 calls related to domestic violence are reported during normal times, the number has come down to around 150 calls per day during the lockdown.

IG, Women Safety, Swati Lakra says, most such calls are related to physical abuse by husbands. Prior to the lockdown period, most of the calls related to domestic violence were from women beaten up by their alcoholic husbands. Now that there is a strict ban on alcohol, these incidents have been minimised. “Further, we have also roped in professional counsellors to address these distress calls from women. When a woman calls Dial 100, the person at the call centre after jotting down details will inquire if the caller requires expert guidance. Then the call is immediately transferred to a counsellor.

At present, there are 25 persons working round the clock, catering to women in Hyderabad. Soon the facility will be extended to the whole of Telangana with more counsellors to address women’s issues,” she said. Lakra adds that though the entire police force is on Covid duties, they have been instructed to give top priority to women-related issues. Any distress calls to 100 will be attended to promptly. Experts also opine that prior to the lockdown, domestic violence cases were high as men with extreme work stress and other external pressures vented on their spouses.