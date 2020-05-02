Health checks for all cops on Covid duty 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Police personnel across the State have been working day and night at checkposts amid the Covid-19 lockdown. As they’re exposed to people (or potential virus carriers) on a daily basis, the higher-ups of the police department have taken measures to provide better medical assistance to them.

It has also been decided that all police personnel on lockdown duty would have to undergo mandatory medical screening from now. According to sources, the medical screening of personnel has been initiated taking into account the mental and physical stress they’re subjected to during the lockdown period.

The officials have begun collecting the fitness and health profile of all the police personnel working in the State. They will be assigned duties based on their health conditions. “We are aware that a number of policemen are reeling under the stress of continuous work schedule for the past one month. We will provide them better assistance based on their medical reports,” police sources said.