STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

K Chandrasekhar Rao to take call on economic activity in Hyderabad soon

The economy will stir back into life, albeit on a low key in Hyderabad, after May 7 when lockdown in the state would come to an end, unless extended by the state government.

Published: 02nd May 2020 09:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2020 09:19 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao

Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao (Photo | PTI)

By V V Balakrishna
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The economy will stir back into life, albeit on a low key in Hyderabad, after May 7 when lockdown in the state would come to an end, unless extended by the state government. The state cabinet which will meet under the chairmanship of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on May 5, is expected to take several decisions to kick-start the economy of the state by allowing several activities in non-containment areas though Hyderabad and adjoining districts of Rangareddy and Malkajgiri where a number of industries are located, fall in red zone as declared by the Centre on Friday.

The cabinet, in all likelihood, would take decisions that would not run in conflict with the directives of the centre on the kind of the economic activity that could be allowed in each of the red, orange and green Zones. The state is keen on getting the present off-kilter economy back on rails which is possible only when the industries and other sectors acquire life in Hyderabad which is not only the capital but also the heart and soul of Telangana

Lending credence to the expectation that the state would allow restarting of industries after May 7,  the CII Telangana chapter claimed that the state government was thinking on similar lines. Though there have been doubts over whether the state government would allow restarting of the industries in the three districts of Hyderabad, Rangareddy and Medchal-Malkajgiri which are in red zones, the concerns have been put to rest by the Centre which allowed activity even in red zones as long as they are outside containment zones.

Though as many as nine districts are in green zones and 18 districts are in orange zones, any rekindling of economic activity, even if it is done, would not amount to much unless the nerve centre of state’s economy,  which is Hyderabad gets the necessary push. 

6 dists, including Hyderabad, in Red Zone
After a fortnight of consolidated efforts, the number of Red Zone districts in Telangana has come down from eight as on April 15 to six on May 1. These districts include Hyderabad, Suryapet, Rangareddy, Medchal Malkajgiri, Vikarabad, and Warangal urban. 

As per the list released by the Department of Health and Family Welfare, apart from these 6 districts, 18 others are in the Orange Zone

On April 15, the department had issued a notification which stated that 9 districts were in the red. From the previous list, Karimnagar, Nizamabad, Nirmal and Jogulamba Gadwal are no more in the Red Zone, whereas Suryapet and Vikarabad are a new addition to the Red Zone list

Nine districts are in the Green Zone in Telangana. They are Peddapalli, Nagarkurnool, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Mahabubabad, Siddipet, Warangal Rural, Wanaparthy, and Yadadri Bhuvanagiri 

Six new cases 
Telangana recorded only six new Covid-19 positive cases on Friday, taking the tally to 1,044. The day recorded no new deaths. Twenty-two patients were discharged on Friday, which puts the recovery rate at 47 per cent with only 552 patients left to be cured. Earlier, the Centre announced the list of Red, Orange and Green zones in TS

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
K Chandrasekhar Rao
Coronavirus
For representational purposes
This is why you have to keep your nose covered
A person sitting at Burma Bazaar near Parry's corner, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
The homeless are feeling the pinch of lockdown
Representational image (Express Illustration| Prabha Shankar)
‘Systemic exclusion to blame for migrants’ plight’
Healthcare officials bid farewell to the oldest patient in the country to recover from COVID-19 at the Karur GMCH (Photo | Express)
95-yr-old TN woman India's oldest to recover

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a meeting to review power sectors, in New Delhi. (Photo| ANI)
Covid-19: Nationwide lockdown extended for two more weeks from May 4
Rishi Kapoor joined Twitter in January, 2010, and became an instant cyber sensation. Over the past decade he had been, by turns, regaling, informing, and triggering off debates routinely with his blunt statements on social media.
Bidding farewell to a Kapoor son: Remembering Rishi's moves, grooves and stardom
Gallery
Widely regarded as the country's greatest ever filmmaker, Satyajit Ray's creative journey of almost four decades was littered with masterpieces. On his 99th birth anniversary, here are some rare images that show the life and times of the legendary director. (Photo | EPS)
Satyajit Ray at 99: Doffing our hat to a master filmmaker
Real Madrid, AC Milan, LA Galaxy and of course- Manchester United... The former English captain established wherever he went to play the game. The stylish man, best known for his bendy free kicks and pristine crosses, is a darling of not just the fans but his contemporaries too. Here are 10 interesting quotes about the midfielder that you will like to read on his birthday.
David Beckham turns 44: 10 quotes that explain what football genius the Manchester United great was! Cristiano Ronaldo, Sir Alex Ferguson, Zinedine Zidane and others...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp