K Chandrasekhar Rao to take call on economic activity in Hyderabad soon

V V Balakrishna By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The economy will stir back into life, albeit on a low key in Hyderabad, after May 7 when lockdown in the state would come to an end, unless extended by the state government. The state cabinet which will meet under the chairmanship of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on May 5, is expected to take several decisions to kick-start the economy of the state by allowing several activities in non-containment areas though Hyderabad and adjoining districts of Rangareddy and Malkajgiri where a number of industries are located, fall in red zone as declared by the Centre on Friday.

The cabinet, in all likelihood, would take decisions that would not run in conflict with the directives of the centre on the kind of the economic activity that could be allowed in each of the red, orange and green Zones. The state is keen on getting the present off-kilter economy back on rails which is possible only when the industries and other sectors acquire life in Hyderabad which is not only the capital but also the heart and soul of Telangana

Lending credence to the expectation that the state would allow restarting of industries after May 7, the CII Telangana chapter claimed that the state government was thinking on similar lines. Though there have been doubts over whether the state government would allow restarting of the industries in the three districts of Hyderabad, Rangareddy and Medchal-Malkajgiri which are in red zones, the concerns have been put to rest by the Centre which allowed activity even in red zones as long as they are outside containment zones.

Though as many as nine districts are in green zones and 18 districts are in orange zones, any rekindling of economic activity, even if it is done, would not amount to much unless the nerve centre of state’s economy, which is Hyderabad gets the necessary push.

6 dists, including Hyderabad, in Red Zone

After a fortnight of consolidated efforts, the number of Red Zone districts in Telangana has come down from eight as on April 15 to six on May 1. These districts include Hyderabad, Suryapet, Rangareddy, Medchal Malkajgiri, Vikarabad, and Warangal urban.

As per the list released by the Department of Health and Family Welfare, apart from these 6 districts, 18 others are in the Orange Zone

On April 15, the department had issued a notification which stated that 9 districts were in the red. From the previous list, Karimnagar, Nizamabad, Nirmal and Jogulamba Gadwal are no more in the Red Zone, whereas Suryapet and Vikarabad are a new addition to the Red Zone list

Nine districts are in the Green Zone in Telangana. They are Peddapalli, Nagarkurnool, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Mahabubabad, Siddipet, Warangal Rural, Wanaparthy, and Yadadri Bhuvanagiri

Six new cases

Telangana recorded only six new Covid-19 positive cases on Friday, taking the tally to 1,044. The day recorded no new deaths. Twenty-two patients were discharged on Friday, which puts the recovery rate at 47 per cent with only 552 patients left to be cured. Earlier, the Centre announced the list of Red, Orange and Green zones in TS