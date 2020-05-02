STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mercury rises despite sporadic rains

Mercury levels are on the rise across the State despite the occasional thundershowers.

Published: 02nd May 2020

Motorists ride in the rain |Vinay Madapu

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Mercury levels are on the rise across the State despite the occasional thundershowers. Even though Hyderabad witnessed rains for a few minutes on Friday evening, the maximum temperature recorded in the city was 40.6 0 Celsius, at Marredpally, according to the weather data by Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS). Many areas across the State recorded maximum temperatures up to 1-2 0 Celsius above normal — between 40-42 degree Celsius. 

A few places recorded maximum temperatures even above that, as the highest temperature recorded was 42.6 0 Celsius at Urlugunda of Suryapet district. Light rainfall was recorded at several areas in the GHMC. The surrounding districts experienced thundershowers, with the maximum of 20 mm recorded at Saroornagar. Narsapur in Medak, meanwhile, recorded 30 mm rainfall. 

Bags of onions get drenched in the rain at Malakpet market in Hyderabad on Friday. (Photo | sathya keerthi)

As per the forecast by India Meteorological Department, there will not be much change in the weather conditions over the next few days. The maximum temperatures are likely to be around 41-43 0 Celsius at isolated pockets across Telangana. The IMD also predicted that thunderstorms accompanied with lightning and gusty winds up to the speed of 40 kmph are very likely to occur at isolated places across the State. 

