SARI patients to be tested for Covid-19

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a bid to check for community spread and tighten its vigil on the spread of Covid-19, the Director of Public Health and Family Welfare has published renewed guidelines for government and private hospitals in terms of reporting Severe Acute Respiratory Infections (SARI).

The notification by the department now states that these cases, which are a surrogate marker for Covid-19, must be reported to the government on a daily basis. According to the notification, a person with SARI will be a patient over the age of 15, with a history of fever and at least one respiratory symptom like cough, shortness of breath and requires hospitalisation. All SARI patients would also require mandatory Covid-19 tests.