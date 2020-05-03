2 decomposed bodies found in Ananthagiri forest area

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The decomposed bodies of a couple were found hanging from a tree in the Ananthagiri reserve forest area in Vikarabad district on Saturday. Based on details collected from a bike found at the spot, police identified the victims as Mahender, 30, and Shivaleela, 22.

Local shepherds who noticed the bodies immediately alerted the police. The lower portion of their bodies are believed to have been eaten by wild animals, while their heads and the skeletal remains of their upper bodies were found hanging from the tree.

According to Inspector Dharur G Rajashekar, the two were married to different persons but left their respective families as they were in a relationship with each other. While Shivaleela, a resident of Indole village, is a farm labourer, Mahender from Kotipalli village is a mason. Two months ago, Mahender had gone to Indole on some work and met Shivaleela. Since then, they had become friends and could have entered into a relationship, the police said.

Mahender has a daughter and his wife is currently pregnant with his second child, while Shivaleela has no children. Police also revealed that a missing case was registered at Kotipalli police station after Shivaleela went missing from home on April 5. Mahender was also missing from the time, but his family did not lodge a complaint.