STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

2 decomposed bodies found in Ananthagiri forest area

The decomposed bodies of a couple were found hanging from a tree in the Ananthagiri reserve forest area in Vikarabad district on Saturday. 

Published: 03rd May 2020 09:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2020 09:30 AM   |  A+A-

Death

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The decomposed bodies of a couple were found hanging from a tree in the Ananthagiri reserve forest area in Vikarabad district on Saturday. Based on details collected from a bike found at the spot, police identified the victims as Mahender, 30, and Shivaleela, 22.

Local shepherds who noticed the bodies immediately alerted the police. The lower portion of their bodies are believed to have been eaten by wild animals, while their heads and the skeletal remains of their upper bodies were found hanging from the tree. 

According to Inspector Dharur G Rajashekar, the two were married to different persons but left their respective families as they were in a relationship with each other.  While Shivaleela, a resident of Indole village, is a farm labourer, Mahender from Kotipalli village is a mason. Two months ago, Mahender had gone to Indole on some work and met Shivaleela. Since then, they had become friends and could have entered into a relationship, the police said.

Mahender has a daughter and his wife is currently pregnant with his second child, while Shivaleela has no children. Police also revealed that a missing case was registered at Kotipalli police station after Shivaleela went missing from home on April 5. Mahender was also missing from the time, but his family did not lodge a complaint.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Ananthagiri
Coronavirus
Listen | We will win this battle against Corona: Dr. Sudarshan Ballal
Police personnel wearing PPE suit checking the documents of a commuter in New Delhi. This image is used for representational purposes. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
41 people from single building test COVID-19 positive in Delhi
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Employment, salaries among top complaints in lockdown
The Centre on Friday allowed inter-state movement of migrants in the country who are stuck in various states without work and wages due to the lockdown. (Photo | EPS)
Homecoming: Trains, buses arranged for migrants amidst lockdown

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Listen | We will win this battle against Corona: Dr. Sudarshan Ballal
Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a meeting to review power sectors, in New Delhi. (Photo| ANI)
Covid-19: Nationwide lockdown extended for two more weeks from May 4
Gallery
The Centre on Friday allowed inter-state movement of migrants in the country who are stuck in various states without work and wages due to the lockdown. (Photo | EPS)
Homecoming: After weeks of struggle, trains, buses arranged for migrants in India amidst COVID-19 lockdown
Widely regarded as the country's greatest ever filmmaker, Satyajit Ray's creative journey of almost four decades was littered with masterpieces. On his 99th birth anniversary, here are some rare images that show the life and times of the legendary director. (Photo | EPS)
Satyajit Ray at 99: Doffing our hat to a master filmmaker
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp