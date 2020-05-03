STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Good Samaritan eases pain of heartbroken family in Hyderabad

Kotiram, father to a 2-year-old, on Saturday was planning to walk all the way from Hyderabad to Nagpur after being told that his daughter’s eye cancer was not treatable.

Published: 03rd May 2020 09:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2020 11:07 AM   |  A+A-

Ambulance

For representational purposes (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Kotiram, father to a 2-year-old, on Saturday was planning to walk all the way from Hyderabad to Nagpur after being told that his daughter’s eye cancer was not treatable. But, a good samaritan booked an ambulance for them at an exorbitant cost of Rs 15,000 and sent them home. 

Kotiram arrived in Hyderabad during the lockdown in an ambulance provided by officials at Nagpur and consulted doctors at the LV Prasad Eye Hospital, where he was told that his daughter was suffering from a rare kind of eye cancer. 

"I was sent to Basavatarakam Cancer Hospital where I was told that her cancer was at a critical stage and not treatable. We did not know how to return home, and figured we'd set out on foot. Someone asked us to contact the Bowenpally police for help. We were asking for directions when this good Samaritan paid for an ambulance," he told Express. 

Kotiram further said, "My daughter was given medication for a month. They have not asked us to come back for any future appointment. It’s heartbreaking to see her like this. She plays sometimes when the medication works, but most of the time, she sits quietly in a corner, trying not to cry out loud".

Kotiram with his 2-yr-old daughter, who suffers from a rare type of eye cancer, in Hyderabad on Saturday. (Photo | EPS/Vinay Madapu)
Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
hyderabad Nagpur LV Prasad Eye Hospital
Coronavirus
Listen | We will win this battle against Corona: Dr. Sudarshan Ballal
Police personnel wearing PPE suit checking the documents of a commuter in New Delhi. This image is used for representational purposes. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
41 people from single building test COVID-19 positive in Delhi
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Employment, salaries among top complaints in lockdown
The Centre on Friday allowed inter-state movement of migrants in the country who are stuck in various states without work and wages due to the lockdown. (Photo | EPS)
Homecoming: Trains, buses arranged for migrants amidst lockdown

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Listen | We will win this battle against Corona: Dr. Sudarshan Ballal
Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a meeting to review power sectors, in New Delhi. (Photo| ANI)
Covid-19: Nationwide lockdown extended for two more weeks from May 4
Gallery
The Centre on Friday allowed inter-state movement of migrants in the country who are stuck in various states without work and wages due to the lockdown. (Photo | EPS)
Homecoming: After weeks of struggle, trains, buses arranged for migrants in India amidst COVID-19 lockdown
Widely regarded as the country's greatest ever filmmaker, Satyajit Ray's creative journey of almost four decades was littered with masterpieces. On his 99th birth anniversary, here are some rare images that show the life and times of the legendary director. (Photo | EPS)
Satyajit Ray at 99: Doffing our hat to a master filmmaker
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp