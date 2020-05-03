Good Samaritan eases pain of heartbroken family in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Kotiram, father to a 2-year-old, on Saturday was planning to walk all the way from Hyderabad to Nagpur after being told that his daughter’s eye cancer was not treatable. But, a good samaritan booked an ambulance for them at an exorbitant cost of Rs 15,000 and sent them home.

Kotiram arrived in Hyderabad during the lockdown in an ambulance provided by officials at Nagpur and consulted doctors at the LV Prasad Eye Hospital, where he was told that his daughter was suffering from a rare kind of eye cancer.

"I was sent to Basavatarakam Cancer Hospital where I was told that her cancer was at a critical stage and not treatable. We did not know how to return home, and figured we'd set out on foot. Someone asked us to contact the Bowenpally police for help. We were asking for directions when this good Samaritan paid for an ambulance," he told Express.

Kotiram further said, "My daughter was given medication for a month. They have not asked us to come back for any future appointment. It’s heartbreaking to see her like this. She plays sometimes when the medication works, but most of the time, she sits quietly in a corner, trying not to cry out loud".