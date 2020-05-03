IAF to honour Gandhi hosp staff today

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Indian Air Force on Sunday will shower a rare honour on doctors and paramedical staff of Gandhi Hospital and Medical College, a designated Level-III Covid-19 treatment centre, for their relentless service to the people during the Covid-19 pandemic that has ravaged the country.

Pilots from the Indian Air Force Station at Hakimpet will shower a floral salute of rose petals from helicopters in the hospital premises at 9.30 am on Sunday. This will be done under the command of Group Captain KS Raju (Medical) and Group Captain Pankaj Gupta.