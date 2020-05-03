STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Speed up ongoing road development works, says KTR

Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Minister KT Rama Rao directed the officials concerned to speed up ongoing road development works in the city. 

Published: 03rd May 2020 09:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2020 09:34 AM   |  A+A-

MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao at a meeting at Buddha Bhavan on Saturday regarding the Hyderabad Road Development Corporation works

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Minister KT Rama Rao directed the officials concerned to speed up ongoing road development works in the city. The Minister said that everyone had to be proactive in completing development works as the monsoon would arrive in June and rainfall would make work difficult.

He reviewed the progress of works taken up by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) in coordination with Hyderabad Road Development Corporation Limited (HRDCL) at Buddha Bhavan on Saturday. He said that the State government was aiming to make Hyderabad traffic-free as it was the fastest growing city in the country.

He also said that Telangana received recognition as the State which has best utilised the lockdown period in taking up development works, and added that more works will start from May.The Minister instructed officials to complete works as per the timelines and expedite land acquisition issues on priority basis where slip roads and link roads works have been taken up. 

At the same time, he said that a humanitarian aspect should prevail towards poor people and labourers, and instructed officials to provide rehabilitation to those who have been asked to leave from their homes. 
He said that there should be proper co-ordination between the HMDA and other departments to develop a Strategic Road Development Programme (SRDP). He announced that the Hyderabad city master plan would be updated soon, and instructed officials to acquire lands on a war-footing.

