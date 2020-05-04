STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

100-year-old Dargah razed in Medak

AIMIM party members made calls to various State government officials, including a senior TRS party functionary, to ensure that the dargah gets rebuilt. 

Published: 04th May 2020 08:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2020 08:22 AM   |  A+A-

The dargah of Shaikh Shahbuddin Rahemathullah Alaye before demolition

The dargah of Shaikh Shahbuddin Rahemathullah Alaye before demolition

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 100-year-old dargah at Chilver village in Medak district was allegedly demolished by RDO officials for road-widening work on Friday. Following the incident, several AIMIM party members made calls to various State government officials, including a senior TRS party functionary, to ensure that the dargah gets rebuilt. 

Sarfaraz Siddiqui, an AIMIM leader, said, "This is a 6-month-old issue. Earlier, locals in the area had made a representation to Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi regarding the demolition plan. Following this, Owaisi had a conversation with government officials, who later agreed to ensure the dargah was safe."
"However, it was suddenly demolished during the lockdown," Siddiqui said, adding that the Dargah of Shaikh Shahbuddin Rahemathullah Alaye was over 100 years old.

"The issue was then brought to the notice of senior AIMIM leaders." Several calls were made by them to the Collector, Waqf Board members and TRS senior functionaries. The officials agreed to let the dargah be. On Saturday, Siddiqui, along with locals from the area, began reconstructing the dargah.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
dargah Medak AIMIM
Coronavirus
Migrant labourers pedal bicycles on their way from Rajasthan to their native places in Bihar amid lockdown | PTI
'Will die here, but won't go elsewhere again': Migrants make emotional return to Bihar
Residents feeding pigeons at Elliots beach in Chennai (EPS | Ashwin Prasath)
Lockdown Tales: Chennai residents feed pigeons at Elliots Beach
Listen | We will win this battle against Corona: Dr. Sudarshan Ballal
Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a meeting to review power sectors, in New Delhi. (Photo| ANI)
Covid-19: Nationwide lockdown extended for two more weeks from May 4

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Migrant labourers pedal bicycles on their way from Rajasthan to their native places in Bihar amid lockdown | PTI
'Will die here, but won't go elsewhere again': Migrants make an emotional return to Bihar
Residents feeding pigeons at Elliots beach in Chennai (EPS | Ashwin Prasath)
Lockdown Tales: Chennai residents feed pigeons at Elliots Beach
Gallery
An engineer by profession, Sujatha's career spanning over four decades saw him succeed as an author, screenwriter and producer. On his 85th birth anniversary, let's look at some rare pictures of man who thrived in synergy of technology and literature. (Ph
From EVMs to novels, Tamil writer Sujatha's works always got people queueing up
The Centre on Friday allowed inter-state movement of migrants in the country who are stuck in various states without work and wages due to the lockdown. (Photo | EPS)
Homecoming: After weeks of struggle, trains, buses arranged for migrants in India amidst COVID-19 lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp