100-year-old Dargah razed in Medak

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 100-year-old dargah at Chilver village in Medak district was allegedly demolished by RDO officials for road-widening work on Friday. Following the incident, several AIMIM party members made calls to various State government officials, including a senior TRS party functionary, to ensure that the dargah gets rebuilt.

Sarfaraz Siddiqui, an AIMIM leader, said, "This is a 6-month-old issue. Earlier, locals in the area had made a representation to Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi regarding the demolition plan. Following this, Owaisi had a conversation with government officials, who later agreed to ensure the dargah was safe."

"However, it was suddenly demolished during the lockdown," Siddiqui said, adding that the Dargah of Shaikh Shahbuddin Rahemathullah Alaye was over 100 years old.

"The issue was then brought to the notice of senior AIMIM leaders." Several calls were made by them to the Collector, Waqf Board members and TRS senior functionaries. The officials agreed to let the dargah be. On Saturday, Siddiqui, along with locals from the area, began reconstructing the dargah.