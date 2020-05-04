STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

A tribute from the sky for Corona warriors

While the chopper flew overhead, many residents staying near the hospital climbed to their terraces and cheered for the frontline workers.

Published: 04th May 2020 08:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2020 08:17 AM   |  A+A-

Medical staff of the Gandhi hospital and police personnel watch as an Indian Air Force IAF helicopter unseen drops rose petals from the sky to pay tribute to all medical and police personnel involved in the fight against the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus in Hyderabad on Sunday.

Medical staff of the Gandhi hospital and police personnel watch as an Indian Air Force IAF helicopter unseen drops rose petals from the sky to pay tribute to all medical and police personnel involved in the fight against the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus in Hyderabad on Sunday.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: From showering rose petals on medical staff to a live-band playing patriotic songs for them, the armed forces saluted the efforts of ‘Corona warriors’ at various locations in the city on Sunday. 

At around 10.30 am, medical staff from Gandhi Hospital, including doctors, nurses, paramedics, sanitation staff and non-clinical staff were showered with rose petals as part of the aerial salute by the Indian Air Force (IAF). A Chetak helicopter flew around the hospital four times, with Brigadier Abhijit Chandra and the Station Commander felicitating the hospital staff for their unwavering service in the time of need.

While the chopper flew overhead, many residents staying near the hospital climbed to their terraces and cheered for the frontline workers. Meanwhile, displaying their gratitude, an Army band also played patriotic tunes at the hospital.

“This gesture is overwhelming and we all felt truly honoured. Really, it is today that we felt that our efforts and sacrifices are being witnessed by the people,” said Dr Asim, a doctor from the hospital. Subsequently, the helicopter also showered rose petals at the Military Hospital in Golconda. The city witnessed flypasts by fighter and transport aircraft of the IAF at Hussainsagar. 

Gandhi superintendent, nurse return home to grand welcome
Dr Raja Rao, Superintendent of Gandhi Hospital, was felicitated with a shawl and showered with petals by his neighbours on Sunday when he returned home from work. In a similar incident, a staff nurse of the hospital, Sheetal Suhasini, was also felicitated by her neighbours.

In a video shared by Dr Rao’s neighbours in Secunderabad, he was welcomed into the building with a thundering applause as friends and family cheered him. Suhasini, who worked at the hopsital’s Covid ward throughout March, was recognised for her services by the residents’ association. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Corona warriors Gandhi Hospital armed forces rose petals
Coronavirus
Migrant labourers pedal bicycles on their way from Rajasthan to their native places in Bihar amid lockdown | PTI
'Will die here, but won't go elsewhere again': Migrants make emotional return to Bihar
Residents feeding pigeons at Elliots beach in Chennai (EPS | Ashwin Prasath)
Lockdown Tales: Chennai residents feed pigeons at Elliots Beach
Listen | We will win this battle against Corona: Dr. Sudarshan Ballal
Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a meeting to review power sectors, in New Delhi. (Photo| ANI)
Covid-19: Nationwide lockdown extended for two more weeks from May 4

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Migrant labourers pedal bicycles on their way from Rajasthan to their native places in Bihar amid lockdown | PTI
'Will die here, but won't go elsewhere again': Migrants make an emotional return to Bihar
Residents feeding pigeons at Elliots beach in Chennai (EPS | Ashwin Prasath)
Lockdown Tales: Chennai residents feed pigeons at Elliots Beach
Gallery
An engineer by profession, Sujatha's career spanning over four decades saw him succeed as an author, screenwriter and producer. On his 85th birth anniversary, let's look at some rare pictures of man who thrived in synergy of technology and literature. (Ph
From EVMs to novels, Tamil writer Sujatha's works always got people queueing up
The Centre on Friday allowed inter-state movement of migrants in the country who are stuck in various states without work and wages due to the lockdown. (Photo | EPS)
Homecoming: After weeks of struggle, trains, buses arranged for migrants in India amidst COVID-19 lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp