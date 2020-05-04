A tribute from the sky for Corona warriors

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: From showering rose petals on medical staff to a live-band playing patriotic songs for them, the armed forces saluted the efforts of ‘Corona warriors’ at various locations in the city on Sunday.

At around 10.30 am, medical staff from Gandhi Hospital, including doctors, nurses, paramedics, sanitation staff and non-clinical staff were showered with rose petals as part of the aerial salute by the Indian Air Force (IAF). A Chetak helicopter flew around the hospital four times, with Brigadier Abhijit Chandra and the Station Commander felicitating the hospital staff for their unwavering service in the time of need.

While the chopper flew overhead, many residents staying near the hospital climbed to their terraces and cheered for the frontline workers. Meanwhile, displaying their gratitude, an Army band also played patriotic tunes at the hospital.

“This gesture is overwhelming and we all felt truly honoured. Really, it is today that we felt that our efforts and sacrifices are being witnessed by the people,” said Dr Asim, a doctor from the hospital. Subsequently, the helicopter also showered rose petals at the Military Hospital in Golconda. The city witnessed flypasts by fighter and transport aircraft of the IAF at Hussainsagar.

Gandhi superintendent, nurse return home to grand welcome

Dr Raja Rao, Superintendent of Gandhi Hospital, was felicitated with a shawl and showered with petals by his neighbours on Sunday when he returned home from work. In a similar incident, a staff nurse of the hospital, Sheetal Suhasini, was also felicitated by her neighbours.

In a video shared by Dr Rao’s neighbours in Secunderabad, he was welcomed into the building with a thundering applause as friends and family cheered him. Suhasini, who worked at the hopsital’s Covid ward throughout March, was recognised for her services by the residents’ association.