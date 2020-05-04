Cables near Raidurg Metro station to be shifted

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The pending issue of shifting the high voltage electrical cables near Raidurg Metro Station, on the side of the Lemon Tree Hotel, was resolved on Sunday during a joint inspection of the HMRL, TSTransco, TSSPDCL and departments concerned.

“As 38 11Kv and 33Kv electrical cables were haphazardly laid in shallow depths, sewer lines and storm water pipes, among others, below the narrow footpath strip on the Lemon Tree side, the fourth entry/exit of the Raidurg Metro station could not be constructed. Even the footpath could not be laid,” NVS Reddy, MD of HMRL, said.

He advised L&T to change the foundation design of the escalator, elevator and staircase of the Metro entry/exit near the hotel. He wanted the cables to be shifted by May 10.