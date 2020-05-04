STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Central team leaves for Delhi, submits Covid report

The Inter-Ministerial Central Team (IMCT), headed by Additional Secretary of Jal Shakti, Arun Baroka, left for New Delhi by a special aircraft from Hyderabad on Sunday. 

Published: 04th May 2020 03:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2020 07:47 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Inter-Ministerial Central Team (IMCT), headed by Additional Secretary of Jal Shakti, Arun Baroka, left for New Delhi by a special aircraft from Hyderabad on Sunday. The IMCT arrived in the Telangana capital on April 24 and visited hospitals, containment zones (CZ), quarantine zones, shelter homes, Rythu Bazaars and Annapurna mobile canteens, among many others, from April 25 to May 2. 

The Central team held discussions with Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, Telangana DGP M Mahender Reddy, Principal Secretary for Health Shanthi Kumari, GHMC Commissioner DS Lokesh Kumar and other officials. It visited the Covid-19 control room at the GHMC head office. Meanwhile, the control room received 571 calls on Sunday, of which four pertained to suspected Covid cases, six requesting ambulance service and 491 for food from 23 CZs. 

