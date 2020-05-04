STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

No adequate protective gear, claim Gandhi sanitation staff

Speaking to Express on the condition of anonymity, a 37-year-old sanitation worker said, “Doctors and nurses get N95 masks, but none of the sanitation workers at the hospital get it.

Published: 04th May 2020 07:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2020 07:53 AM   |  A+A-

Gandhi Hospital

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Despite fighting the Covid-19 battle shoulder to shoulder with doctors and nurses, Gandhi Hospital’s medical support staff, which includes sanitation workers and ward employees, complained of not getting adequate safety gear. But, hospital officials denied the claims.  

Speaking to Express on the condition of anonymity, a 37-year-old sanitation worker said, “Doctors and nurses get N95 masks, but none of the sanitation workers at the hospital get it. We are equally at risk as we clean patients’ beds and washrooms. We do not even have disinfectant shoes. There are no changing rooms either for us, we have been complaining about this for long”. Another worker said there were not enough masks at the hospital.  

“During our Covid-19 training, we were told that we have to discard used masks even after we remove it once for drinking water or after eating. How do we do that if we do not get that many masks in a day?”
Talking about their bare minimum salaries, a sanitation worker lamented that they get paid around `8,000 for putting their lives on the line. “Do our lives have no value? Even the GHMC (Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation) sanitation department workers have better salaries than us. We have been demanding that our salaries be increased, but our officials keep telling us that they will look into the matter. We do not know when that time will come.”

Contract employees
According to the officials, there are 300 such workers, of which 200 are sanitation staff and 100 are ward workers — all of them are contract employees. The hospital’s medical superintendent, Dr Raja Rao, said there was no dearth of any protective gear for the medical staff.

Fear for their lives
The staff say they are equally at risk as they clean patients’ beds and washrooms. Yet, they do not get N95 masks and disinfectant shoes. They also complained that there are no changing rooms for them. There are 300 medical support staff at the hospital, of which 200 are sanitation staff 

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Gandhi Hospital PPE sanitation staff coronavirus Hyderabad
Coronavirus
Migrant labourers pedal bicycles on their way from Rajasthan to their native places in Bihar amid lockdown | PTI
'Will die here, but won't go elsewhere again': Migrants make emotional return to Bihar
Residents feeding pigeons at Elliots beach in Chennai (EPS | Ashwin Prasath)
Lockdown Tales: Chennai residents feed pigeons at Elliots Beach
Listen | We will win this battle against Corona: Dr. Sudarshan Ballal
Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a meeting to review power sectors, in New Delhi. (Photo| ANI)
Covid-19: Nationwide lockdown extended for two more weeks from May 4

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Migrant labourers pedal bicycles on their way from Rajasthan to their native places in Bihar amid lockdown | PTI
'Will die here, but won't go elsewhere again': Migrants make an emotional return to Bihar
Residents feeding pigeons at Elliots beach in Chennai (EPS | Ashwin Prasath)
Lockdown Tales: Chennai residents feed pigeons at Elliots Beach
Gallery
An engineer by profession, Sujatha's career spanning over four decades saw him succeed as an author, screenwriter and producer. On his 85th birth anniversary, let's look at some rare pictures of man who thrived in synergy of technology and literature. (Ph
From EVMs to novels, Tamil writer Sujatha's works always got people queueing up
The Centre on Friday allowed inter-state movement of migrants in the country who are stuck in various states without work and wages due to the lockdown. (Photo | EPS)
Homecoming: After weeks of struggle, trains, buses arranged for migrants in India amidst COVID-19 lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp