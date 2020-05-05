Hygiene Day: All in your hands!

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD : It is widely known that proper handwashing not only reduces the spread of Covid-19, but also prevents the spread of other viral illnesses such as cold and flu. Today, May 5 is the Global Hand Hygiene Day, and clean hands are the numero uno tip for preventing the spread of this lethal disease. Current evidence indicates that the Covid-19 virus is transmitted through respiratory droplets or contact. According to the WHO, the main goal of the Global Hand Hygiene Day is to recognise that handwashing is one of the most effective actions one can take to reduce the spread of pathogens and prevent infections, including the Covid-19 virus.

Personal hygiene has always been important. The current pandemic has brought attention to what personal and hand hygiene is, and how it can prevent one from getting sick. Even before this pandemic, lack of hygiene was responsible for many diseases like gastrointestinal diarrhoea, and other flu. In our country, we tend to take our health for granted, till we are faced with a problem. This chalta hai attitude is also seen in maintaining hygiene. As a Nation, we should understand that just cleaning our homes is not enough, we must ensure that our neighbourhood, and our community is also kept neat, so that diseases do not spread.

Illustration:TAPAS RANJAN

However, it is true that we only build immunity when we are faced or infected by microbes. But the same infection has to be mild, so that it does not make us very sick and still generate antibodies to protect us. Many of the microbes which are already there in the environment have generated antibodies in us. In fact, mothers transfer these antibodies to their newborn in the colostrum i.e., the first milk that the mother produces. This colostrum is rich in antibodies and should be given to newborns as it passes immunity to them against many infections.

Yes, balance has to be maintained. My message to all on the Global Hand Hygiene Day is that we are lucky that we are faced by a very infectious microbe that can be killed by just soap and water. So, keep cleaning your hands frequently and thoroughly for 20 seconds. Ensure that you do not waste water while scrubbing your hands because that amount of water can help the person next to you to clean their hands as well.

—Dr Rooma Sinha, Hon Professor (AHERF), Senior Consultant Gynecologist, Minimal Access and Robotic Surgeon, Apollo Health City, Hyderabad

Hygiene is extremely important. Of course in countries such as India where density of population is high and there is a high rate of illiteracy and poverty, the importance of hygiene is not that well-known, so this is definitely a good traction which has now come for personal hygiene because of Covid-19. A silver lining of this crisis is that the awareness of personal hygiene has gone up in everyone, educated or uneducated. May 5 is Global Hand Hygiene Day.

As a surgeon we are taught the importance of hand hygiene on a regular basis. But even if you’re not a surgeon, it is important to maintain hygiene as it is one way to prevent the spread of germs to yourself, to your loved ones, friends and the society at large. Yes, it is true that more sterile the environment, the lesser the immunity becomes. Children in America where they are exposed much less to dust and different kinds of germs fall ill often, they get different allergies, and get exposed to flu, but in India, it is much less. Usually the immunity develops in childhood itself, so if you are exposed to germs while growing up, immunity develops, and as an adult, the immunity usually remains strong. We should maintain a balance. For example, children should be allowed to play outside, in the dirt and mud, and then given a bath when they come back. This keeps them clean outside but builds up immunity inside.

—Dr Adarsh Annapareddy, orthopaedic and joint replacement surgeon, Sunshine Hospitals

Yes, given the role of contact transmission in the Covid-19 pandemic, one cannot under estimate the importance of personal hygiene as this is the need of the hour. We constantly have to be reminded about maintaining hygiene in India, due to poor availability of resources, higher rate of illiteracy, and poor understanding in the general population regarding disease transmission. Poor hygiene gives immunity is a myth, herd immunity can be acquired even with best hygiene. Demonstration regarding right technique and duration of hand hygiene should be made available for general population via media and health care providers. On this World Hand Hygiene Day, availability of hand sanitizers and soaps in public places, and awareness regarding the need to clean hands after every activity is needed.

—Dr Praveen Kulkarni, DNB (Internal medicine), KIMS Hospital

Unfortunately, in our country, hygiene is never taken seriously, and hence it has become necessary to remind everyone about it, especially in light of the current pandemic. Immunity is based on multiple factors. There are two types of immunity – humoral (acquired) and innate. We can acquire immunity by eating good food, doing physical exercise and by avoiding stress. Maintaining hygiene not only protects us, but also those around us.

—Dr Bingi Pradeep, MD (HOMOEO)

It looks like Coronavirus has come to teach us some valuable lessons in life. Cleanliness symbolises godliness. Ayurveda in its chapter Swastha Vrutha has clearly explained the importance of cleanliness and personal hygiene as it is the key to maintaining one’s own health parameters. Even though no knowledge in this world can surpass our own Vedic knowledge, it took us a pandemic to revisit this. We have to be constantly reminded of hygiene because we lack in discipline, convenience bypasses all values, have a ‘nothing will happen to us’ attitude, philosophy that God will take care or whatever has to happen will happen, more trust in destiny than in one’s own ability, lack of stringent laws, hygiene does not have a place in school curriculums, and no respect for public utilities. In earlier days, when pollutants and its mutations were not the order of the day, playing in the sun, soil or rains gave us timely immunity. However, at this time, to expose our children to the unknown, highly mutated germs, bacteria/ virus/ fungus is a big risk. —Dr Saji D’Souza, MD (Alternate Medicine), MS (Ayurveda), CMD, KSAC Group of Hospitals

Right technique to wash hands

Dr Adarsh Annapareddy, “You can’t just put a few drops of water and say you have washed your hands. Rub your hands after putting soap, clean behind your fingers, in between the fingers, in the web of the fingers, under the nails, spend at least 20 seconds rubbing all the dirt off, and then again put your hand under running water. When using hand sanitisers, make sure to rub your hands with the sanitiser for 10 seconds, and then shake your hands, so it dries off. Keep your nails trimmed as that’s one place where dirt and the germs get accumulated and it is difficult to get rid of them.”