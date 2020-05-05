Artists salute Covid-19 warriors

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a video released online recently, artists from different parts of the country came together to offer their solidarity to the Covid-19 warriors doing their best to help the patients and at the same time going on with extraordinary courage. The two-minute video has selfies of the artists clicked in their studios as a smile plays on their lips. And no this is not just lip service, several of them have come forward to contribute to the cause by donating the proceeds from the sale of their artworks.

The amount thus generated will be used for the charity and relief work. The video begins with French artist Beatrice De Fays, who has now made Hyderabad her home. Several noted artists from Hyderabad such as Laxman Aelay, Fawad Tamkanat, Nagesh Goud, Palak Dubey, Sachin Jaltare also feature in the video.