Docs held for conducting sex determination tests in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Rachakonda police, in a joint operation with the SHE teams and health officials of Medchal district, busted a sex determination racket on Monday.

The arrested persons have been identified as Veliminati Anjaneyulu , the managing director of Life Care Hospital, Uppal, and J Raghava Reddy and Shravani, two doctors working in the hospital, for conducting prenatal sex determination tests. The accused persons were nabbed after they landed in a trap set by the cops. According to police, the accused demanded Rs 15,000 from a pregnant woman constable, who approached the hospital for tests, to reveal the gender of her baby. Inquiries revealed that Raghava Reddy was earlier arrested on similar charges at Yacharam.