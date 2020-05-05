STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Terrace workouts, while keeping up our spirits 

A footballer’s life is unique.

Published: 05th May 2020 09:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2020 09:42 AM   |  A+A-

By Sauvik Chakrabarti,
Express News Service

A footballer’s life is unique. We spend most of the year plying our trade in a different city, and apart from a few lucky ones who play for their home teams, we are constantly on the road for camps and away games. While some cherish the travel, a few of us like to wind down during the off-season and the pull of home is always strong. This offseason began normally, however, the lockdown that followed brought about a change in mindset. Staying home became mandatory and so did making most of this time.

As an athlete, the one thing that tops everyone’s priority list in the offseason is keeping ourselves fit and in shape, although we take this time to slow down a bit and relax. While previously I use to train at gyms and parks, now I’ve made my rooftop the workout area. It’s not easy and simple to follow your regular exercise routine, but then again this is the time to be creative.

The concrete surface is hard, and I make sure that I exercise carefully to avoid any unnecessary strains, and for that, I think the Theraband has been my best buddy. Normally we use a lot of equipment in the gym, but the Theraband can simulate a lot of that and it’s something everyone should get. I stay in a joint family with a couple of uncles, and we have made it mandatory to have lunch together. It helps us bond and more so for me since I spend so much time away. Another one of my favourite activities in this lockdown has been playing with my seven-month-old nephew Shaurya, who is a bundle of joy! Time just flies when I’m with him and I’m making most of it given that he’s come down from Canada where his parents are residing.

We are a big joint family, and doing things as a group is always fun. Weekends for us are all about cooking a big meal together and there are some unique Bengali dishes we prepare for every weekend. In fact, I must say I have been heavily involved. If I’m being honest, the only thing I cooked before was Maggi, and now I can confidently say than I do possess enough skills to make a proper meal. Another thing that has become a routine is the afternoon card games. My two uncles, my dad and I play a game called ‘Twenty-Nine’ and that consumes most of ourafternoons. You know how these card games can get serious, and the energy that we bring in while playing serves as a build-up to my workout sessions on the rooftops! Some might call it weird, but this definitely has been a unique experience for us and using the creative side of our minds can help us a lot during this time.- Sauvik Chakrabarti, Full back and a winger, Hyderabad Football Club
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Tamil Nadu sees biggest daily spike, records 527 new cases in 24 hours
Lockdown Tales: Mumbai man takes to music to cheer COVID-19 patients
For representational purpose. (Photo | Parveen Negi)
Lockdown 3.0: Barbers only in orange, green zones, liquor shops allowed everywhere
COVID-19: Italy eases long lockdown after almost 2 months

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Australia PM Scott Morrison (Photo | AP)
Australia loses $2.5 billion a week in coronavirus shutdown: PM Scott Morrison
Nobel Prize winner Abhijit Banerjee at a press conference in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Give bottom 60% money, everybody ration cards: Abhijit Banerjee's Poor Economics 2.0
Gallery
The story of the crackdown on Kashmir last August was difficult to show to the world. Check out those hard-hitting photos through the lens of 2020 Pulitzer Prize-winning photographers. (Photo | AP)
Life during Kashmir lockdown: Check out the photos through the lens of 2020 Pulitzer-winning photographers
On day one of lockdown 3.0, hundreds of people thronged to the streets as shops opened, workers were out early, higher vehicular movements and at some places, chaos unfolded due to rush at liquor stores. Here's a sneak peek into the scenes in many metro cities in India. In the picture, a labourer working in the early hours of Monday in Tirupati. (Photo | EPS/Madhav K)
Crowd outside liquor shops, traffic on roads on day one of lockdown easing
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp